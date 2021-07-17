News

mandatory dress code during the visit to the Vatican

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

During a recent visit to the Vatican Kim Kardashian assured fans that she had “joined” the dress code.

Earlier this week, as part of a trip to Rome, Italy, the reality star and a group of friends — including the likes of supermodel Kate Moss — visited the headquarters of the Roman Catholic Church and the Sistine Chapel.

On Thursday, Kim went on Instagram to post a series of shots of herself inside the buildings, and in the accompanying caption, she pointed out that throughout the tour she sported a jacket over her white lace dress.

«During the tour of Vatican City @vaticanmuseums we had the most incredible experience. It was great to be able to see for yourself the iconic art, architecture and ancient Roman sculptures, especially the works of Michelangelo,” Kim Kardashian wrote to her community.

Loading...
Advertisements

“We also had the opportunity to see the private archive of the robes worn by every pope in history, dating back to 1500. Thank you @ocspecial for organizing the visit. (Don’t worry, I respected the dress code and while I was inside St. Peter’s Basilica and the Sistine Chapel I completely covered myself)».

The Vatican has a strict dress code: visitors must have their arms, shoulders, and legs covered.

In addition to her visit to Vatican City, Kim was spotted observing the Colosseum and posing next to the Trevi Fountain.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

478
Fashion

15 Neck Tattoos That Will Make You Forget About Necklaces
359
Fashion

Ideas To Take A Profile Picture And Look Spectacular
347
Celebrity

Alexa Dellanos takes off her shirt and shows her cute swimsuit
345
Fashion

21 Hairstyles To Show Off And Wear Your Gray Hair With Pride
326
Fashion

Simple And Cute Tattoos To Get Your Best Friend
325
Entertainment

12 Famous Mothers And Daughters Who Are Making Hollywood fall in love
308
Fashion

Sassy And Sexy Outfits To Impress This Season
304
Entertainment

Amybeth McNulty from ‘Anne With an E’ in ‘Stranger Things 4’
264
Fashion

Outfits With Platform Sandals To Dominate The Summer
226
Entertainment

Ed Sheeran: “My New Single Will Be Very Different From the Previous Ones”
To Top