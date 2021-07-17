mandatory dress code during the visit to the Vatican

During a recent visit to the Vatican Kim Kardashian assured fans that she had “joined” the dress code.

Earlier this week, as part of a trip to Rome, Italy, the reality star and a group of friends — including the likes of supermodel Kate Moss — visited the headquarters of the Roman Catholic Church and the Sistine Chapel.

On Thursday, Kim went on Instagram to post a series of shots of herself inside the buildings, and in the accompanying caption, she pointed out that throughout the tour she sported a jacket over her white lace dress.

«During the tour of Vatican City @vaticanmuseums we had the most incredible experience. It was great to be able to see for yourself the iconic art, architecture and ancient Roman sculptures, especially the works of Michelangelo,” Kim Kardashian wrote to her community.

“We also had the opportunity to see the private archive of the robes worn by every pope in history, dating back to 1500. Thank you @ocspecial for organizing the visit. (Don’t worry, I respected the dress code and while I was inside St. Peter’s Basilica and the Sistine Chapel I completely covered myself)».

The Vatican has a strict dress code: visitors must have their arms, shoulders, and legs covered.

In addition to her visit to Vatican City, Kim was spotted observing the Colosseum and posing next to the Trevi Fountain.