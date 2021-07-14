Games

Maneater: Truth Quest Story Expansion Coming August 31

In the spring, Tripwire Interactive announced the Truth Quest add-on for the shark action Maneater. And now I have announced the date of its release. As promised, the add-on will be released in the summer, albeit on its last day: August 31st.

The add-on’s two-story campaigns will focus on the secrets surrounding Port Clovis and the Naval Wildlife organization. And reporter Trip Westhaven, the main apologist for conspiracy theories, will play an important role in them. He will be voiced again by Chris Parnell ( Rick and MortyHappy Together ).

Players will be able to explore a new region, level up the shark to level 40, getting five fresh mutations for it, and unlock an additional slot for them. The shark will be opposed by new types of troops, including helicopters, and five bosses.

Maneater: Truth Quest is coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, and PC (on Steam and Epic Games Store ).

