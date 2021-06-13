Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope – Official announcement, first trailer for the sequel

Ubisoft and Nintendo are working together again and present “Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope”, a sequel to Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle that wants to be more than a simple successor.

So once again we are allowed to slip into the shoes of Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach as well as Rabbid-Peach and Rabbid-Luigi, but with the second prank, we go on a galactic journey! In other words, it’s no longer just about the Mushroom Kingdom, the danger spreads to the entire galaxy – which is a bit reminiscent of the Super Mario Galaxy.

Everything revolves around the most powerful being in the galaxy, Cursa. This is supposed to be a being that our heroes have never seen before. Known enemies will also make the galaxy unsafe. You can see the announcement trailer here!

What’s new in Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope?

Among other things, the Sparks, which give you very special powers in combat, are new. They are a cross between Rabbids and Lumas. With their help, you can destroy your enemies, but you still need to be tactical to achieve victory. They play an important role and are crucial to the core of the story, confirms Ubisoft.

There will also be new heroes like Rabbid Rosaline. However, when the game was announced, not all of the new characters were revealed. So there could still be a few surprises in this regard before or until the launch.

The release of the game is not yet known, but it should appear exclusively for the Nintendo Switch sometime in 2022 .