Marty Jannetty: I received offers for adult films with Mia Khalifa

Marty Jannetty, shawn Michaels’ former tag team partner, said on Facebook that he had received offers to make adult films with former red light film actress Mia Khalifa.

Jannetty is a former wrestler of the 80s and 90s well known for his experience teaming with The Heartbreak Kid Shawn Michaels on the Tag Team known as the Rockers.

The famous split of the two at The Barbershop by Brutus Breefcake is still today one of the most remembered moments of those years, although it is very clear who was of the two to achieve success after the breakup of the couple.

Marty “was content” with a intercontinental title and little more but the former wrestler is returning to prominence in the last period for a series of out-of-line exits.

You will remember his sensational release on an episode decades ago, in which he even claimed to have killed and concealed a corpse.

Much more “nice” is the latest statement on its social channels in which Jannetty revealed that he had received offers for adult movies with Mia Khalifa. Seeing is believing:

THIS IS CRAY.. PORN!! They just called me again.. from what they said(and I won't say Erotica) Mia Khalifa is a big fan so has already said yes.. 2 movie deal.. $200 thaw.. What would u do? Posted by Marty Jannetty on Wednesday, December 30, 2020

“They called me again… and from what they told me (and I will not say Erotica) Mia Khalifa is a big fan and has already said yes.. an agreement for two films.. $200 in compensation.. what should I do?”

Hard to believe these things also because this would mark Mia Khalifa’s return to the red light film world after the withdrawal in 2016 in the wake of the threats of ISIS.

Will Marty Jannetty and Mia Khalifa make a film together?

