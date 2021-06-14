Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy lands as an action game on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

The chaotic troop around Star-Lord Peter Quill, Rocket, Gamora, Drax and Groot are experiencing a brand new adventure! In the E3 show of Square Enix, the action RPG has been Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy announced and the first gameplay already shows that fans of the movies will recognize the humor immediately.

Marvel fans can get Guardians of the Galaxy adventures on PlayStation and Xbox

After Square Enix has already brought a title around the Avengers to the consoles, it is now the turn of the Galaxy Guardians. In an original adventure written just for the game, Star-Lord and Co. get to do with the villain Lady Hellbender (known from the comics) and fight their way through galactic groups of opponents.

At least since the movie series , which started in 2014, the “Guardians of the Galaxy” have arrived in pop culture and enjoy great popularity , not only thanks to their cheeky humor . The characters in the new video game offshoot are even somewhat reminiscent of the films, although the makers at Eidos Montreal emphasize creating their own version . The unmistakable humor should of course not be missing

Single-player without microtransactions: “Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy” will be a pure single-player adventure and there will be no microtransactions or online connections. DLCs ​​are also not planned.

Raccoon throwing you like it? In addition, we see in the first gameplay video that we are often asked to make decisions in an adventure. Depending on how you choose, this affects the team dynamics. Rocket can get really mad at you if you just throw him over a dangerous gorge.

The soundtrack to rock out: The soundtrack is really strong, comes along with a decent 80’s flair, and can be heard, for example, Bonnie Tyler or Kiss. Obviously, this is going to be a rock soundtrack!

The release of “Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy” will take place on 26 October 2021 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One and PC.

You can watch the announcement trailer here:

And here’s the first gameplay: