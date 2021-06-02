Celebrity

Matthew Perry And Fiancé Call Off Wedding

Posted on
Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry (51) and his fiancée Holly Hurwitz (29) have decided not to get married. The exact reason for the split is not clear, but both Perry and Hurwitz “wish each other all the best,” People reported.

“Sometimes things just don’t work the way you want them to. And this is one such case. No one is to blame for this and I really hope Molly gets nothing but the best in life,” said Perry.

The Friends actor and Hurwitz started dating in 2018 and got engaged two years later. According to sources, Hurwitz had doubts about marriage after Perry flirted with other women while they were apart.

The couple’s breakup comes a short week after the much-anticipated Friends reunion, in which Perry made a somewhat confusing appearance. He spoke slowly and appeared to be under the influence of drugs. He later admitted that he had been to the dentist just before the shooting because of pain in his molar. His bad speech was said to be due to anesthetics given to him by the dentist.

