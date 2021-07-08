Media: Ubisoft Plans to Release a Game-Service Assassin’s Creed Infinity

Jason Schreier of Bloomberg, citing his sources, reports that Ubisoft plans to release a game service codenamed Assassin’s Creed Infinity. The launch will take place no earlier than 2024.

It will be an evolving network platform. Schreier describes it as a kind of space that will allow the games in the series to run.

Games will be of different scales and settings, and the authors will leave room for expansion, which could last months or years after release. Individual games on the platform may look and feel different, but they will all be related. However, Infinity won’t be out until 2024, so a lot more could change.

The game is being developed by joint teams in Montreal (Origins, Valhalla) and Quebec (Odyssey, Immortals). Each got its own creative director, but a studio in Quebec is in charge of the franchise. In a conversation with Bloomberg, a Ubisoft spokesman acknowledged the existence of Assassin’s Creed Infinity but did not share details.

Schreier notes that Ubisoft Montreal has experienced an increase in attrition over the past two months. It was triggered by a number of factors, including a harassment scandal, reorganization, and competition from other gaming companies in Montreal. In addition, some employees, tired of working on a large production, gave up on the idea of ​​Assassin’s Creed Infinity.