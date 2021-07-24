medical problems for adopted children due to their “different background”

It is not easy for Angelina Jolie’s adopted children to get the right diagnosis because of their “different background”.

According to the actress, in fact, the American health system is designed only for white-skinned people.

The star encountered this problem following a banal skin rash that affected some of her boys.

Angelina, adoptive mother of Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, and Zahara, 16, told Malone Mukwende during an interview for Time: “My children have different backgrounds. We all had a skin rash, but everything appeared different depending on the color of their skin. Every time I looked at the medical records, the reference was always to white skin».

“Recently my daughter Zahara, who I adopted from Ethiopia, underwent surgery, and later a nurse told me to warn doctors if her skin ‘turned pink’,” she shared.

Malone also spoke on the subject: “This is the kind of thing I started noticing very early on. Almost all medicine is taught in this way. There is a language and a culture that exists in the medical profession, because it has been done for so many years, it continues to be done and it does not seem like a problem».

“However, as you have just explained, this is a very problematic statement for some groups of the population.”