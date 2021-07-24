News

medical problems for adopted children due to their “different background”

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

It is not easy for Angelina Jolie’s adopted children to get the right diagnosis because of their “different background”.

According to the actress, in fact, the American health system is designed only for white-skinned people.

The star encountered this problem following a banal skin rash that affected some of her boys.

Angelina, adoptive mother of Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, and Zahara, 16, told Malone Mukwende during an interview for Time: “My children have different backgrounds. We all had a skin rash, but everything appeared different depending on the color of their skin. Every time I looked at the medical records, the reference was always to white skin».

Loading...
Advertisements

“Recently my daughter Zahara, who I adopted from Ethiopia, underwent surgery, and later a nurse told me to warn doctors if her skin ‘turned pink’,” she shared.

Malone also spoke on the subject: “This is the kind of thing I started noticing very early on. Almost all medicine is taught in this way. There is a language and a culture that exists in the medical profession, because it has been done for so many years, it continues to be done and it does not seem like a problem».

“However, as you have just explained, this is a very problematic statement for some groups of the population.”

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

692
Fashion

15 Neck Tattoos That Will Make You Forget About Necklaces
529
Entertainment

Amybeth McNulty from ‘Anne With an E’ in ‘Stranger Things 4’
523
Fashion

Ideas To Take A Profile Picture And Look Spectacular
511
Fashion

21 Hairstyles To Show Off And Wear Your Gray Hair With Pride
473
Fashion

Simple And Cute Tattoos To Get Your Best Friend
471
Entertainment

12 Famous Mothers And Daughters Who Are Making Hollywood fall in love
445
Celebrity

Alexa Dellanos takes off her shirt and shows her cute swimsuit
422
Fashion

Sassy And Sexy Outfits To Impress This Season
366
Fashion

Outfits With Platform Sandals To Dominate The Summer
303
Entertainment

Ed Sheeran: “My New Single Will Be Very Different From the Previous Ones”
To Top