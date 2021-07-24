Megan Fox, 35 years old in 35 looks from the beginning to today

It’s been 17 years since, alongside Lindsay Lohan, Megan Fox debuted in the film How hard it is to be a teenager: a classic teenage drama, of course, where, however, the actress, very young but with an overwhelming charisma, had already made it clear that she would come far. Today, May 16, Megan Fox turns 35, and from her first film roles she has made a lot of it, starting from the first role that brought her to the general public, namely that of Mikaela Banes in Transformers, alongside Shia LaBeouf: “I don’t think any of us knew how great the Transformers would be, we had no idea,” the star said years ago in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“It’s not that I suddenly became an actress, but suddenly I became a celebrity,” she continued. A dream, that of Megan Fox, which became reality despite – and through – the difficulties: since adolescence she was very clear that she wanted to enter the Hollywood firmament, and for this reason she was even bullied at school. Probably not even she would have ever imagined such an ascent, also dotted with work as a model and testimonial – among others, for Armani Underwear and Armani Beauty – and covers of international magazines, from Gq at Maxim. On the way, moreover, she knew the one who was at her side for over ten years, Brian Austin Green, with whom she has appeared on countless occasions on the red carpet.

In all these years of changes and evolutions, from career to private life (for about a year she began a relationship with the musician Machine Gun Kelly) Megan Fox has been a skilled experimenter also in her personal style: without ever abandoning her recognizable and sensual imprint, between high slits, dizzying necklines and transparencies, the actress, however, expresses a free approach to fashion, between vitamin and pop colors, flaunted from the beginning in the spotlight, up to the most sober style choices. In the gallery, we celebrate the 35th anniversary of the star with as many looks, from the first red carpet to today.

