Megan Fox and ayahuasca: “I went to hell for eternity”

LOS ANGELES – Megan Fox did not spare the details in recounting her recent experience with ayahuasca, a herbal hallucinogenic decoction used in shamanic rites in South and Central America. Interviewed by exceptional presenter Arsenio Hall for Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the American actress and model confessed that she had “gone to hell for eternity” after taking the drink.

“We did it for three nights and it was incredibly intense,” recalled the 35-year-old, who went to the costa rican rainforest with her partner, rapper Machine Gun Kelly, just to participate in the ritual. “Everyone’s journey is different, but, on the second night, I went to hell for eternity – he continued -. The only way to know eternity is like torturing oneself because there is no beginning, no middle or end. So you feel a real ego death.”

Without sparing details, Fox then described the complex purification procedure that precedes taking the decoction. “The whole experience starts with something called ‘vomiting’. We were with twenty other strangers, we all lined up at the edge of the rainforest and drank lemongrass tea until, not by your own free will, you simply vomit everything you have in your body,” he explained. “And you have to throw up a certain amount before they let you go back with others. And people encourage you by applauding,” he continued.

A passage, this, that makes all modesty fall. «It is an experience that binds a lot (laughs, ed). I know it sounds crazy. But this prepares you to take part in the ceremony of the night because it tells you that your vanity is gone, I did this in front of all these strangers, now I’m ready to really open up», said the actress.

Of course, his expectations were very different. Since to go to the place where she and Machine Gun Kelly attended the ayahuasca ceremony are famous sports and entertainment personalities, the Transformers actress believed she ended up in a sort of “glamping”, a chic campsite in which to live a “five-star” experience. Between forbidden food after 1pm, long walks to get water and a ban on taking a shower due to drought, Fox had to adapt to a much more rustic situation: “There is nothing glamorous about it: it’s all part of a system to make you vulnerable so that you surrender to the experience,” he concluded.