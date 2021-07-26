Megan Fox and Bruce Willis in the first photos of the thriller

In Midnight in the Switchgrass Megan Fox and Bruce Willis are two stainless FBI agents who, during a mission to Florida, come across a fearsome serial killer. The first photos of the film have just been released.

Waiting for the trailer, today we celebrate the arrival of the first images of the thriller with Megan Fox and Bruce Willis Midnight in the Switchgrass, which tells of a serial killer, two FBI agents and a Florida policeman. The images were released by Lionsgate and are three: two with the two protagonists first in a diner and then on a scene of the crime, and one with Emile Hirsch. In the cast of the film there are also Colson Baker, Lukas Haas and Sistine Stallone, and directed by Randall Emmett, historical producer to whom we owe so much Silence How much The Irishman, and which here begins behind the camera.

Midnight in the Switchgrass it is certainly one of the films of the so-called rebirth of Megan Foxx, which we saw in the shoes of a fearless mercenary in Rogue and that it prepares to appear on the screens in Till Death, in which she finds herself handcuffed to her husband who was barbarously killed.

Midnight in the Switchgrass it should arrive in American theaters in July. Here is a brief synopsis followed by the stage photos with Megan Fox, Bruce Willis and Emile Hirsch:

