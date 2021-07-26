Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are reportedly planning to get married

It seems that there is scent of orange blossom for Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly.

A source close to the 34-year-old actress told and! News that she and the 30-year-old artist would be “planning to get engaged officially and get married“.

Before going to the altar, however, you have to wait for it to conclude the divorce of the star of Transformers by the former Brian Austin Green: officially requested separation last November. They were married in 2010 and they had three children together: Noah Shannon, 8, Bodhi Ransom, 7, and Journey River, 4.



Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green – getty images

“The divorce bureaucracy is going on and now they are discussing the details about the case of children. Megan would like to finish as soon as possible” said the source about it. Colson Baker (real name of MGK) also has one daughter: he’s Casie’s dad, 12 years.

On the love between Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, the insider added that “they have no doubt that they are soul mates and destined to be partners for life“.

They would have already made the presentations in the family: “Colson is slowly getting to know the children and all is well on this front. Megan doesn’t want to rush them, but she’s incorporating Colson into their lives“.







Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly they had been first seen together in June 2020, although the love would have started a few months earlier, and later both have repeatedly explained how between them it was a real lightning strike.

They starred together in the video “Bloody Valentine” of the singer.

