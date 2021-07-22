Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly in the trailer for Midnight in the Switchgrass, a film that made them fall in love

Unveiled the red band trailer of Midnight in the Switchgrass, which sees in the cast the couple formed by Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly and the star Bruce Willis.

The chemistry between Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly is visible in the red-band trailer of Midnight in the Switchgrass, a “galeotto” film that made the couple known and fall in love.

In Midnight in the Switchgrass, Megan Fox and Bruce Willis played two FBI agents on the hunt for a serial killer. In the action thriller that marks the debut of director Randall Emmett. In an intense scene, the undercover Fox character seduces Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker.

“You belong to me. Do you understand what I’m saying? Now she lifts that skirt.”, exclaims kelly’s character before grabbing the actress. Megan Fox responds “No” and proceeds to kick him in the butt wearing nothing but black lingerie.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly fell in love on set while she was separating from her husband, actor Brian Austin Green.

“I looked into his eyes and felt the most pristine, kindest, purest spirit” said Megan Fox in an interview with Nylon talking about her new relationship. “My heart shattered immediately and I knew I was fucked. Loving him is like being in love with a tsunami or a forest fire. The intensity of the bond with him is simply overwhelming, and the threat he poses is so powerful, but so beautiful that you have no choice. You can only surrender with reverence and gratitude”.