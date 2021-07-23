Megan Fox and the hot kisses with Machine Gun Kell on the red carpet of the Billboard Music Awards: what a super-sexy couple! [FOTO]

The Billboard Music Awards are some of the most important music awards, in which every year singers and men and women of the show of all kinds participate. This year they were held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, presented by Nick Jonas. The red carpet of the event was trampled by the greats of music and beyond. One couple in particular sparked the uproar.

These are Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly – stage name of Colson Baker. The actress and model presented herself with a sexy dress that leaves very little to the imagination, while her partner was at her side with a tongue colored all in black. The two captured all the photographers’ lenses, because of their outpourings and the super exciting kisses they exchanged while in the spotlight.

In the last period many fans have fueled the rumors that the couple was ready to take the plunge and say the fateful yes. News denied by a source of Entertainment Tonight, who admitted that Megan Fox “she doesn’t feel ready”because “he’s quite unhelpful as a person”. Megan Fox, however, comes from a ten-year-old marriage to colleague Brian Austin Green, with whom she has three children: Noah, Bodhi and Journey. Their separation was announced last year, just before Megan Fox appeared in public with her new flame, rapper Machine Gun Kelly.

The two saw each other together in the rapper’s music video – Bloody Valentine – in which his current partner, Megan Fox, participated. Megan and Machin are a very eccentric couple, as can be seen from the photos of the red carpet and as evidenced by Machine himself, who wears a pendant around his neck with drops of Megan Fox’s blood inside.

