News

Megan Fox before and after surgery

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Megan Fox before and after surgery

Megan Fox in 2017 – Credit: Frame Agency



CELEBRITIES




March 13, 2021



of Angela Pirri


The beautiful actress Megan Fox has changed a lot over time

It is clear that it has resorted to the surgery which changed the Connotations of his face.

But how much and how has it changed?

Megan Fox’s touch-ups

the beauty of Megan it is undeniable and for this reason his face certainly did not need any retouching. Yet, over time, it has changed a lot if you compare the photos of the Beginnings with those of today. Surely he has retouched the Cheekbones which today appear slightly more Swollenthe lips more turgid and Fleshy and retouching is not excluded even at the Eyelids: probably a blepharoplasty able to raise the arch Eyebrow.

There are many Hollywood stars who have resorted to the surgery and subsequently repented of it. We don’t know if the actress it is one of them also because it must be admitted that, until now, the Touches to which he resorted are not so heavy as to to have turned it upside down completely.

Loading...
Advertisements

privacy

Megan Fox was married to the actor Brian Austin Green with whom he had three children. In 2015 the two had announced the separation but then they reconciled. In 2020, the final separation has arrived. She is currently engaged to the rapper Gun Kelly and that he met on the set of the film “Midnight in the switchgrass”. She later appeared in the music video for the song. “Bloody Valentine” by the rapper. The couple is serious and maybe they’re thinking about marriage.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

733
Fashion

15 Neck Tattoos That Will Make You Forget About Necklaces
584
Entertainment

Amybeth McNulty from ‘Anne With an E’ in ‘Stranger Things 4’
561
Fashion

Ideas To Take A Profile Picture And Look Spectacular
552
Fashion

21 Hairstyles To Show Off And Wear Your Gray Hair With Pride
517
Entertainment

12 Famous Mothers And Daughters Who Are Making Hollywood fall in love
503
Fashion

Simple And Cute Tattoos To Get Your Best Friend
467
Celebrity

Alexa Dellanos takes off her shirt and shows her cute swimsuit
452
Fashion

Sassy And Sexy Outfits To Impress This Season
389
Fashion

Outfits With Platform Sandals To Dominate The Summer
322
Entertainment

Ed Sheeran: “My New Single Will Be Very Different From the Previous Ones”
To Top