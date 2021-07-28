Megan Fox dark-chic with black leather pants to copy

Con its mild climate, Los Angeles is perfect for spotting spring trends well in advance. Among the must-haves of the moment stand out the black leather pants, that the actress Megan Fox chooses in version Vegan combined in a total black look.

Megan Fox and vegan rock pants

In parallel with the criteria of inclusivity and body positivity, fashion trends are increasingly oriented towards a conscious dressing and on the side of nature. A style that fascinates more and more celebrities, especially with regard to the key rock piece par excellence: black leather trousers. A fixed presence in the wardrobes of many stars, including the almost 35-year-old Megan Fox.

Great collector of leggings and skinny jeans in all versions and colors, now the star introduces a punk chic variable in his day outfit with the vegan leather pants model Melina of the Wilfred brand. With the straight and high-waisted cut, they are five polyurethane pockets and have zip closure. To give a refined touch the diva plays the total black card and combines them with the blazer in wool blend by Dion Lee with mini lapels, the stretch bust and closing with the hooks see through.

Timeless paint accessories

In combination, the actress focuses on an absolute certainty for spring summer 2021: the paint accessories. Starting from the most classic décolleté shoes ever in the model Caiolea of the low-budget brand Schutz. Very shiny, pointed and with the stiletto heel 11 centimeters high.

To complete, could not miss a it-bag that would elevate the look to its best. And here the diva shows off the artillery (fashion) with the luxury mini-tote signed St Laurentthe Dwarf Sac De Jour always in black paint and with a compact silhouette.

A gem of inspiration 60s with the handles and the fine shoulder strap, in harmonious contrast with the 90s rock flavor of the look, currently on sale on Farfetch at 2,290 euros.

