News

Megan Fox dark-chic with black leather pants to copy

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Con its mild climate, Los Angeles is perfect for spotting spring trends well in advance. Among the must-haves of the moment stand out the black leather pants, that the actress Megan Fox chooses in version Vegan combined in a total black look.

Megan Fox and vegan rock pants

In parallel with the criteria of inclusivity and body positivity, fashion trends are increasingly oriented towards a conscious dressing and on the side of nature. A style that fascinates more and more celebrities, especially with regard to the key rock piece par excellence: black leather trousers. A fixed presence in the wardrobes of many stars, including the almost 35-year-old Megan Fox.

Great collector of leggings and skinny jeans in all versions and colors, now the star introduces a punk chic variable in his day outfit with the vegan leather pants model Melina of the Wilfred brand. With the straight and high-waisted cut, they are five polyurethane pockets and have zip closure. To give a refined touch the diva plays the total black card and combines them with the blazer in wool blend by Dion Lee with mini lapels, the stretch bust and closing with the hooks see through.

Timeless paint accessories

In combination, the actress focuses on an absolute certainty for spring summer 2021: the paint accessories. Starting from the most classic décolleté shoes ever in the model Caiolea of the low-budget brand Schutz. Very shiny, pointed and with the stiletto heel 11 centimeters high.

décolleté paint

The décolleté in black paint model Caiolea of the Schutz brand.

To complete, could not miss a it-bag that would elevate the look to its best. And here the diva shows off the artillery (fashion) with the luxury mini-tote signed St Laurentthe Dwarf Sac De Jour always in black paint and with a compact silhouette.

iO Woman Beauty Club

Join a club made of novelty,
personalized recommendations and exclusive experiences

Loading...
Advertisements
Saint Laurent bag

The mini tote-bag in black paint of Saint Laurent dwarf model Sac De Jour.

A gem of inspiration 60s with the handles and the fine shoulder strap, in harmonious contrast with the 90s rock flavor of the look, currently on sale on Farfetch at 2,290 euros.

iO Woman ©REPRODUCTION RESERVED


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

750
Fashion

15 Neck Tattoos That Will Make You Forget About Necklaces
609
Entertainment

Amybeth McNulty from ‘Anne With an E’ in ‘Stranger Things 4’
575
Fashion

Ideas To Take A Profile Picture And Look Spectacular
567
Fashion

21 Hairstyles To Show Off And Wear Your Gray Hair With Pride
534
Entertainment

12 Famous Mothers And Daughters Who Are Making Hollywood fall in love
514
Fashion

Simple And Cute Tattoos To Get Your Best Friend
477
Celebrity

Alexa Dellanos takes off her shirt and shows her cute swimsuit
461
Fashion

Sassy And Sexy Outfits To Impress This Season
396
Fashion

Outfits With Platform Sandals To Dominate The Summer
330
Entertainment

Ed Sheeran: “My New Single Will Be Very Different From the Previous Ones”
To Top