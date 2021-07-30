News

Megan Fox gave Machine Gun Kelly a pendant that contains her blood, here’s the photo

Machine Gun Kelly, on Valentine’s Day, shared a photo of the pendant that contains a drop of blood from his beloved Megan Fox.

Machine Gun Kelly has revealed that he is wearing a pendant that contains the blood of Megan Fox, as revealed by the photos published on Valentine’s Day that show the particular gift received by the Transformers star.
The actor and singer accompanied the shots with a simple caption in which he declares: “I wear your blood around my neck“.

Machine Gun Kelly celebrated Valentine’s Day by celebrating on social media his relationship with Megan Fox, portrayed in the photos posted on Instagram. The actress reciprocated the love shown by her partner with a poem in which she declares her feelings and other unpublished shots.
To attract the attention of followers, however, was the image of the drop of blood contained in the pendant worn by the thirty-year-old who won the heart of the movie star after the end of his marriage to Brian Austin Green.
The relationship apparently began during the filming of Midnight in the Switchgrass and in May last year the two were first portrayed together after Megan announced her separation from Green at the end of 2019.
Megan, in July, had stated: “I think we’re actually two halves of the same soul. And I said it almost immediately because I immediately felt that feeling“.


