Megan Fox gives you a tip to overcome the fear of flying and it has to do with Britney Spears

7 May 2021




















If you’re trying them all to get you through the phobia of getting on a plane, you can also attempt the remedy of Megan Fox.

The actress said that she is afraid to fly, especially when she is forced to move often for work, but that thanks to Britney Spears feels much quieter!

There was a time when I was working in New York and living in Los Angeles, so I would fly every four days. – said in Kelly Clarkson’s living room – I started to think that I was daring a little too much on statisticspbecause I flew too frequently. From there the fear started, because I said to myself: ‘If you fly twice a year you are fine, but not if you fly twice a week’“.

And so here’s his advice to overcome the fear of flying: “What I did and what I want to recommend to people, if turbulence makes you feel bad, it is that simply I put some music on which I knew I would not die. For example for me it’s Britney Spears, all his songs from when I was little“.

This cannot be the soundtrack of my death. This thought makes me feel better and better. You won’t meet God on ‘Oh baby, baby’” he added, imitating the beginning of “Baby One More Time”.

Britney Spears – getty images

As an antidote to the phobia of getting on a plane, Megan Fox also recommends the Backstreet Boys. Work? You just have to try!

Meanwhile you can see this part of the interview in the video:

ph: getty images










