Megan Fox has proven to be the number one fan of Machine Gun Kelly behind the scenes of “SNL”

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly they brought their overwhelming love to New York, where the singer performed at the Saturday Night Live.

Arriving in the studios of the comedy program, the 30-year-old decided to facilitate the entry to his girlfriend, carrying her in her arms.

The actress shared two images of that moment on Instagram and added some another in which, beautiful, they walk for the Big Apple.

But it is above all the caption that has attracted attention: “Saturday Night Live week. The best performance that show has ever seen” wrote Megan Fox, adding emojis of the exploding head and a red heart.

the Saturday Night Live it hosts the most incredible artists and only this season have very strong names like those of Dua Lipa, Bruce Springsteen, Justin Bieber and Megan Thee Stallion.

Megan Fox – with the eyes of love – is sure that the best performance is that of Machine Gun Kelly. Surely the singer has split with his “My Ex’s Best Friend” and “Lonely”: you can see the performances in the videos below!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rd7APH5XeFc

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B_djsCw1iS8

ph: getty images






















