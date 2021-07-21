News

Megan Fox has revealed nicknames with which she calls boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly

We already imagined that Megan Fox did not turn to Machine Gun Kelly with her stage name and now the actress has revealed that she does not even use the real name of the singer, rather a lot of tender nicknames!

MGK at the registry office is called Colson Baker but for the 35-year-old star of Transformers is his “biscuit”.

This is one of the nicknames: “I call it biscuit“. But not the only one: “I call him buddha, I call him booby. Lots of nicknames” he said in an interview with Fox 5. Booby in slang means “tonto” and of course we deduce that he is jokingly benevolent.

megan-fox-message-love-machine-gun-kelly-instagram-they-do-seriously

Megan Fox, 35, and Machine Gun Kelly, 31 – getty images

Last May, Machine Gun Kelly celebrated a leg of the love story with Megan Fox: the anniversary of the first I love you. Shortly after, brought the actress to the stage of one of her concerts.

Before making their love public in June 2020, they starred together in the 31-year-old artist’s video”Bloody Valentine“. See it here:



ph: getty images










