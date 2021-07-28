Megan Fox has revealed that her eldest son is being bullied

“My son Noah Shannon has come under the crosshairs of bullies”. To speak is Megan Fox, American actress and model, 35 years old and three children with the ex Brian Austin Green (for everyone, David Silver in the cult TV show of the nineties “Beverly Hills 90210”). Interviewed by the female “InStyle”, Fox said that her eldest son, 8 and a half years old and a passion for fashion, sometimes loves wear women’s clothes and pink clothing. And both mom Megan Fox, openly bisex and a point of reference for the LGBTQ+ community, and dad Brian Austin Green, equally open-minded, encourage him to always be himself.

Too bad his peers began to give him torment, with episodes of bullying that obviously give concern. The question, at this point, is only one: how should a parent behave aware of the episodes of bullying against his child?

TACKLING BULLYING, THE PSYCHOLOGIST SPEAKS

As it is easy to guess, there is no ready-made and ideal strategy for parents whose child is being bullied. “If only it existed,” he comments. Elena Benvenuti, psychologist and mother. “What I think is that the bullies have had far too much visibility. As parents we should learn to play in advance, preparing our children for the fact that in the world they may witness or be part of negative events of this kind. Be clear and honest, explaining to them that judgment and criticism are “normal” phenomena, with which it is good to learn to deal right away, is the first way to go. I think it is right to address this issue precisely when they themselves criticize and judge friends and acquaintances, making them reflect on the pain they would feel in being accused or mocked. That said, bullies must be known and seen with lucidity, remembering that what animates them are feelings of pain, anger and frustration in not being able to express themselves, which is why they become furious and malignant in front of those who feel free to be themselves, perhaps in their differences from the group.

In the gallery, the advice of the expert to help in the best possible way (and promptly) a child who is bullied.

Loading... Advertisements

READ ALSO

Post-pandemic guilt, does it affect you too? How to handle it

READ ALSO

0:00 / 0:15 The right age to have a child? 28 she and 30 he, according to the British