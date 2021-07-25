Megan Fox has revealed that she is “obsessed” with Harry Potter

Megan Fox it’s a fair Potterhead!

Host of Kelly Clarkson’s talk show, the actress began by recounting her love for books: “I’m a great reader, I don’t watch too much TV or movies, I read a lot“.

The saga of J.K Rowling is at the top of its ranking: “One of the things I can’t wait to do is go to Universal Studios in the part of Harry Potter. I’m a crazy fan for Harry Potter” revealed.

Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, protagonists of the Harry Potter films – getty images

“Obviously I’m a Gryffioro” added the 34-year-old and, when the presenter said that in her opinion Gryffindor is a bit too simple, she replied by defending that House of Hogwarts with a sword (or rather a wand), listing its merits: “Bold, brave, adventurous. It’s Harry’s house“.

Megan Fox she is the mother of Noah Shannon, 8, Bodhi Ransom, 7, and Journey River, 4., had with former Brian Austin Green: “They are too small to care about them [di Harry Potter] but they understand that I’m obsessed with it – explained – Quindi every gift they give me is Harry Potter-themed, whether it’s for Mother’s Day or Christmas. I have the Harry Potter cup, the Harry Potter diary… on my birthday I received a feather to write“.

To tell of wanting to go to the section dedicated to Harry Potter at Universal Studios to really do it took little: Megan Fox was seen there, with her three children, just last weekend (while the interview is dated Thursday, May 6)!

An exit that made the world of gossip talk, because it was also present the boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly and it was the first time that the artist was seen publicly in the company of the actress’s children since they got together in 2020. You can see the paparazzi photos here, on the website of the Daily Mail.







