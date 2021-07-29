Megan Fox: her children break in during the tv interview, between laughter (VIDEO)

Megan Fox she found herself dealing with some unexpected interruptions during one of her recent interview, because of its sons which appeared several times in the background while the actress answered questions.

This week, Megan Fox was a guest on the show of Today to promote his latest film, Till Death. Her interview attracted the interest of a large number of people and this also for the invasion of her children who appeared in the background during the actress’s chat with the hosts of the program. Surprise cameos, in short, in front of which even the public could not hold back the laughter. The children in question, namely Bodhi, Journey and Noah, enjoyed stealing the scene from their mother for a few moments, walking and crawling near the camera at different times of the interview.

“We just saw one of your kids running in the background“, told Fox host Jenna Bush Hager at the beginning of her speech, asking intrigued: “First, where are you? We see a lot of pillows, some clothes“. His colleague, Samantha Guthrie added: “And we saw a little boy trying to be vague, thinking he was off the shooting range.“.

Fox, trying to hold back the laughter, then replied: “Yes, another one is coming right now“, and pointed to another of his sons passing by. The protagonist of Jennifer’s Body also explained: “They just woke up. Here it’s 7, 7:30, so they woke up a few minutes ago. And that’s what it is, without filters. We are in the house where we are momentarily, this is the living room area and they all fell asleep on the sofa last night, watching a movie. They just woke up“.

The hosts then switched to another question but then Fox laughed again because another child entered the room and started crawling behind her. “There are three of them“, said the actress smiling, warning the Audience of Today that there would probably be more cameos later. And actually, at another point in the interview, another child crawled near his mother and then ran out of the room. At that point the hosts asked Fox what it’s like to be the mother of these three children she conceived together with her ex-husband, actor Brian Austin Green (David in Beverly Hills, 90210).

Fox replied: “I wish there was a way, and I’m sure many moms think so, to make sure that every now and then, just for a day, they go back to being 2 or 3 years old. Because it’s hard to see them grow so fast. This is something that I honestly really have a hard time doing. I always cry for it. The phone will continue to send me photos of them when they were younger, and it’s hard to look at them. They are three hilarious guys, even if they don’t listen to me at all“.