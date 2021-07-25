Megan Fox is a supersexy angel on Instagram: ‘An identity exchange’

of Megan Fox we could never get enough of it: despite not having seen it in big productions in recent times (the last great success dates back to 2016, they were the times of Ninja Turtles – Out of the Shadows) we could therefore continue to follow the Transformers star through social media, on which she is always quite active.

The last photo, in particular, gave us a Megan Fox in dazzling form: the actress has portrayed herself with a halo on her head that is very little suited to the far from angelic look sported by the star of Jennifer’s Body in the same photo, as underlined by the caption of the image.

“A case of exchange of identity” writes our Megan overturning the words of the sentence: apparently the first to not be sure that her place is among the cherubim is Fox herself! On the other hand, it is difficult for us to imagine an angel performing in a tongue like that of the second photo posted by ours.

Megan Fox has recently been at the centre of some controversy related to alleged claims against theusing masks, with the actress, however, categorically denying that she had uttered those phrases. The New Girl star has also returned to talk about her difficult relationship with Michael Bay, but denies that she ever felt attacked by the director of Transformers.