Megan Fox no longer drinks after gaffes at the Golden Globes

Posted on
Megan Fox no longer drinks alcohol.

The “Transformers” star revealed during a video for Who What Wear that he decided to stop drinking because of the bad figure made at the Golden Globes in 2009.

On that occasion, Megan had exaggerated with champagne because she felt very insecure: “I was sitting at a table with the Jonas Brothers and Blake Lively. At the Golden Globes they always put those giant bottles of Moët champagne on the table. I drank quite a bit. Now I don’t drink anymore, but because of the alcohol at that moment I said a bunch of ca***te that I shouldn’t say on the red carpet. I’m sure I got into a lot of trouble for what I said… I don’t remember why, but I know I did.”

For example, on the red carpet of the time, the presenter Giuliana Rancic of E! she had presented Fox as one of the hottest women of the moment. The actress, however, was visibly uncomfortable and shook her head, saying: “I’m pretty sure I’m an Alan Alda doppelgänger and I’m a man. I’m horrified, I wouldn’t want to be here, I’m vomiting». A much criticized response at the time that pushed the ex-wife of Brian Austin Green not to drink anymore, both before an important event and in everyday life.

