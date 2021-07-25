Megan Fox no longer drinks after her inappropriate comments at the Golden Globes

After having a little too much fun at the 2009 Golden Globes, Megan Fox decided not to drink alcohol anymore and explains the reasons for this choice.

Megan Fox she opened up about some shocking comments she made in 2009 to the Golden Globes, a moment that led her to reassess her relationship with thealcohol, deciding to stop drinking to improve his life.

A close-up of Megan Fox, female protagonist of the film How to Lose Friends and Alienate People

The Transformers actress revealed during a video for Who What Wear that she decided to stop drinking precisely because of the bad figure made at the Golden Globes in 2009. On that occasion, Megan Fox had exaggerated with champagne because she felt very insecure:

“I was sitting at a table with the Jonas Brothers and Blake Lively. At the Golden Globes they always put those giant bottles of Moët champagne on the table. I drank quite a bit. Now I don’t drink anymore, but because of the alcohol at that moment I said a bunch of bullshit that I shouldn’t have said on the red carpet. I’m sure I got into a lot of trouble for what I said… I don’t remember why, but I know I did it..

Megan Fox recounts the ayahuasca high with Machine Gun Kelly: “It was like going to hell”

On the red carpet of the time, the presenter Giuliana Rancic of E! presented Megan Fox as one of the hottest women in the industry at that time. The actress, however, was visibly uncomfortable and shook her head, saying:

“I’m pretty sure I’m an Alan Alda doppelgänger and I’m a man. I’m horrified, I wouldn’t want to stay here, I’m vomiting”

A figurehead, criticized a lot at the time, but which made Megan Fox understand that it would have been better to close with alcohol.