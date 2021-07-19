Megan Fox recounts the ayahuasca high with Machine Gun Kelly: “It was like going to hell”

A hallucinogenic experience for Megan Fox that with ayahuasca, an amazing substance tried in Costa Rica together with her partner Machine Gun Kelly, which led her to hell.

The American actress and model Megan Fox told of a hallucinogenic experience, tried in Costa Rica together with Machine Gun Kelly, due to the intake of a particular substance called Ayahuasca, typical of South America, which made her feel like she was in hell.

A close-up of Megan Fox, female protagonist of the film How to Lose Friends and Alienate People

The recent escape to Costa Rica of Megan Fox and her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly will always remain in their minds, as the actress herself told Jimmy Kimmel Live. The actress said, in fact, that she and the singer drank these herbs from different Amazonian plants, called precisely ayahuasca, which caused him absurd hallucinogenic sensations:

“We went to Costa Rica and tried ayahuasca in a special environment, with the indigenous people, and we were in the middle of the jungle. We tried it for three nights and it was very intense. Everyone’s journey is different, but the second night it felt like I was going to hell for eternity”

Loading... Advertisements

Megan Fox responds to criticism over age difference with Machine Gun Kelly

A very strong experience for the actress, who apparently was very impressed by what she felt and by all the ritual that the natives do to fully immerse themselves in the moment: “The whole experience starts with something called ‘vomiting’. We were with twenty other strangers, we all lined up at the edge of the rainforest and then drank lemongrass tea until, not of our own volition, we simply vomited everything we had in our bodies. And you have to throw up a certain amount before they let you go back with others. And people encourage you by clapping”

Something completely different from what Megan Fox expected, in fact the actress said that she thought it was a kind of glamping, or a luxury campsite, instead she found herself in the middle of a hallucinogenic ritual. Definitely a trip you won’t easily forget!