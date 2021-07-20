Megan Fox responds to criticism over age difference with Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox denounces the patriarchal mentality and the criticism received because of the age difference with her new partner Machine Gun Kelly, four years younger.

Actress Megan Fox

The 35-year-old actress, in a recent interview with InStyle, spoke about the criticism received for the choice to date Machine Gun Kelly, younger than four years. The couple met on the set of Fox’s new film, Midnight in the Switchgrass, in May 2020.

From the moment the relationship became public, sanctioning the separation from her husband Brian Austin Green, there has been no lack of criticism on the age difference with the new partner:

“Do we want to talk about patriarchy? The fact that I’m with a man four years younger than me and people criticize me as if I were with a kid. He’s 31, and I’m 35. He lived as if he was 19 all his life, but he is not 19 years old.”

Megan Fox in a scene from These Are The 40

Megan Fox went on to note that, in her opinion, the age difference would not be a big problem for her critics if they were male stars:

“No one would brow an eye if George Clooney went out with someone four years younger. Four years? yourselves! We would go to high school together. It’s so ridiculous that women are treated in this way.”.

In her interview with InStyle, the Jennifer’s Body star touched on another age-old theme, reflecting on the role of working mothers and detailing some of the sexist comments she received. Megan Fox is a mother of three children — Noah Shannon, 81/2, Bodhi Ransom, 7, and Journey River, 41/2 — with former Brian Austin Green, from whom she filed for divorce last year. The actress revealed that every time she comes out, she is usually asked:

“Where are your children?” Adding “Ask their dad when he’s out? no. Because you don’t expect a father to always be with the children, but I should always stay at home with my children. They have another parent. When I have to go out, sometimes I don’t take them with me because I don’t want them to be photographed.”.