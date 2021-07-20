News

Megan Fox revealed that she immediately realized that Machine Gun Kelly is her “soulmate”

The love story between Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly was born on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass and now the actress has said that it was a real lightning strike.

The 35-year-old star of Transformers explained in an interview with the Washington Post who before meeting him in person had heard of Mgk but all he knew about him was that “is a tall, blond and tattooed rapper“.

He then said that there was a connection “Magic with Colson Baker (the I see Machine Gun Kelly’s name) when they met, something he felt was related to his fate.

The first time I looked him in the eye, I said to myself, ‘I know you. I I have known you so many times, in so many different forms, in so many different lives” said Megan Fox.

She added that she herself was surprised by this feeling: “I didn’t expect I’d think, ‘Oh my God, you are my soul mate’ so immediately“.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly in their first public outing, at AMAs 2020 – getty images

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have been together for just over a year. The 31-year-old celebrated a stage of the love story last May: the anniversary of the first I love you. Shortly after, brought the actress to the stage of one of her concerts.

Before making their love public in June 2020, they starred together in the 31-year-old artist’s video”Bloody Valentine“. See it here:



