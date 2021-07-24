Megan Fox, the star confesses to ‘destroy’ her boyfriend when they play Mortal Kombat

Megan Fox it seems to be a great professional of the famous videogame Mortal Kombat. The Transformers star talked about it in a recent interview with People, explaining that she also introduced her boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly, to the famous game, who punctually ‘destroys’ every game they face together.

“He’s not a great player, he’s obviously a musician who spends type, every second of his life working and touring so he never really got into video games”.

Fox continues:“However the guys naturally assume that they will be better than you in the games, for whatever reason. And that’s all that exists out there.”.

obviously Machine Gun Kelly had never seen Megan Fox play first and then did not know what to expect:“He had never seen me play… so we got the last Mortal Kombat. We dumped it and I destroyed it. I destroyed it every time we fought. We did like 40 matches and I absolutely destroyed it every time” Fox confirms.

Last week Megan Fox posted a super sexy angel image that drove fans crazy.

Fox agreed to face DJ Khaled in a Fortnite match lasting 90 minutes on May 12th for a special event.

In February, Megan Fox’s choice to give a pendant with her blood to Machine Gun Kelly as a pledge of love caused a sensation.