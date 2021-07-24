News

Megan Fox, the star confesses to ‘destroy’ her boyfriend when they play Mortal Kombat

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Megan Fox it seems to be a great professional of the famous videogame Mortal Kombat. The Transformers star talked about it in a recent interview with People, explaining that she also introduced her boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly, to the famous game, who punctually ‘destroys’ every game they face together.

“He’s not a great player, he’s obviously a musician who spends type, every second of his life working and touring so he never really got into video games”.
Fox continues:“However the guys naturally assume that they will be better than you in the games, for whatever reason. And that’s all that exists out there.”.

obviously Machine Gun Kelly had never seen Megan Fox play first and then did not know what to expect:“He had never seen me play… so we got the last Mortal Kombat. We dumped it and I destroyed it. I destroyed it every time we fought. We did like 40 matches and I absolutely destroyed it every time” Fox confirms.
Last week Megan Fox posted a super sexy angel image that drove fans crazy.
Fox agreed to face DJ Khaled in a Fortnite match lasting 90 minutes on May 12th for a special event.

Loading...
Advertisements

In February, Megan Fox’s choice to give a pendant with her blood to Machine Gun Kelly as a pledge of love caused a sensation.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

692
Fashion

15 Neck Tattoos That Will Make You Forget About Necklaces
529
Entertainment

Amybeth McNulty from ‘Anne With an E’ in ‘Stranger Things 4’
523
Fashion

Ideas To Take A Profile Picture And Look Spectacular
511
Fashion

21 Hairstyles To Show Off And Wear Your Gray Hair With Pride
473
Fashion

Simple And Cute Tattoos To Get Your Best Friend
471
Entertainment

12 Famous Mothers And Daughters Who Are Making Hollywood fall in love
445
Celebrity

Alexa Dellanos takes off her shirt and shows her cute swimsuit
422
Fashion

Sassy And Sexy Outfits To Impress This Season
366
Fashion

Outfits With Platform Sandals To Dominate The Summer
303
Entertainment

Ed Sheeran: “My New Single Will Be Very Different From the Previous Ones”
To Top