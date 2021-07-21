Megan Fox, the Transformers actress would love to play a Marvel or DC character

With the increasing success of the transmedia universes, it is certainly not uncommon for so many Hollywood actors to have expressed a willingness to join the MCU or the DCEU, and among them there is also Megan Fox.

Nowadays cinecomics are among the most sought after projects by budding actors, but also among the most established performers, so much so that we find numerous Academy Awards among the ranks of the MCU or the DCEU.

No wonder, therefore, that a great fan of comics and graphic novels such as Megan Fox has made known the desire to join, one day, one of these universes full of incredible stories and characters.

This is in fact what we read in the Washington Post, in an article dedicated to the Professional “rebirth” of the Transformers and Jennifer’s Body actress, since this year she already seems quite busy, starting with her new horror Till Death, directed by S.K. Dale.

“And after 20 years of acting, Fox has clearer intentions than ever about what he wants from his life” recites the piece “He wants gods roles that are a challenge, that make her have fun, but that are also unconventional. Of course, he has aspirations: as a big fan of comics and graphic novels, Fox would love to become part of the Marvel and DC universes”.

And you, what do you think? In what role would you see Megan Fox well? Superheroine? Villain? Let us know yours in the comments.