Megan Fox took the stage with Machine Gun Kelly during the last concert

1 June 2021




















After bringing their love to recent awards ceremonies such as the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021, now for Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox it’s time for the first concert!

The artist of “Love Race” performed in Grand Park, in the US state of Indiana, on the occasion of the car race Indy 500.

At some point, as reported and! News, the audience began to call the name of the actress and so Megan Fox joined her boyfriend on stage.

She stayed by her side as she sang the song “I Think I’m Okay” and then moved more into the background, but always following the rest of the performance from the stage. You can see some pictures here on Instagram, taken from a fan account.

megan-fox-message-love-machine-gun-kelly-instagram-they-do-seriously

Megan Fox and Colson Baker (machine gun kelly’s real name) – getty images

Last week, Machine Gun Kelly celebrated a stage of the love story: the anniversary of the first I love you.

Before making their love public in June 2020, MGK and Megan Fox starred together in the video of him”Bloody Valentine“. See it here:



ph: getty images











