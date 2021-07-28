Megan Fox, transformers star gives Machine Gun Kelly a pendant with her blood

On Valentine’s Day, rapper Machine Gun Kelly published a post in which he expresses his love for his girlfriend Megan Fox, show a pendant that he carries around his neck containing a drop of blood from the Transformers and New Girl star. Obviously the post and the bizarre pledge of love attracted the attention of fans.

“I carry your blood around my neck” wrote in the post Machine Gun Kelly. Megan Fox appreciated and responded to her boyfriend’s message of love:“Here is my heart, manifest outside my body, wrapped in the silhouette of an unusually beautiful, magical, kinetic and tortured boy, eternal and dangerous, without rules, eternal, creative genius. The journey will probably be dangerous but there is no destination without you”.

Loading... Advertisements

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly (born Colson Baker) is the first Valentine’s Day spent together. The couple met in late 2019 in Puerto Rico, filming the music video Midnight in the Switchgrass. On social media they made their relationship official last July.

Fox had given the final farewell to the historic partner Brian Austin Green (Beverly Hills, 90210) a few months earlier.

In November, Fox filed for divorce from Brian Austin Green, with whom she had three children, from 2012 to 2016.

Last year Megan Fox claimed she had never felt attacked by Michael Bay on the set of Transformers after news of their stormy relationship.