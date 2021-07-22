Megan Fox, under the jacket nothing: the look of the actress is super sexy (PHOTO)

Megan Fox has recently appeared in a photo published on the Instagram profile of the designer Maeve Reilly, for her Look the actress has combined extraordinary sandals with crystals by Alexandre Birman with a black blazer, a transparent shirt with a V-neck covered with crystals and a pair of gray wide jeans: the result is super sexy.

This stylistic trend has taken off in recent months, celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Bella Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski have been seen in public wearing only bras and transparent sweaters under blazers. For Fox this is not the first time: the actress, in fact, had already worn a bra and a red suit by Alex Perry earlier this year with her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly.

The elegant alexandre birman black sandals from the “Transformers” star feature a crystal-covered ankle strap and complement her look by perfectly matching her sparkling top and dark blazer. Reilly, who has been working for the actress since the beginning of this year, has decided to combine her rock n’ roll style with the clothes of the best brands, such as Versace, Aritzia and Dion Lee.

It is not the first time that Fox wears heels like these although it usually prefers boots with plateaus by Stuart Weitzman and Christian Louboutin, as well as bold models by Amina Muaddi, Balenciaga and Bottega Veneta. This particular pair of Choos seems to be one of his favorites, considering he wore them even while he was in Los Angeles earlier this month.