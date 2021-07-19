Megan Fox wants a tv series sequel

“I don’t think it’s hard to do a continuation of the movie on TV,” the protagonist told the Washington Post. That’s why in the post-#MeToo era Karyn Kusama’s horror could be re-evaluated.

Megan Fox would like to bring back to life, and do it on TV, Jennifer’s Body, the 2009 film in which she played a demon-possessed cheerleader. The actress said recently that she wouldn’t mind working on a sequel since he loved that project a lot, underestimated for a long time.

Jennifer’s Body: Is a sequel on tv possible? Megan Fox’s word

“I don’t think it’s hard to make a sequel to that movie,” Megan Fox told the Washington Post. “I mean, they should make one of them. tv series. That would be nice.” A disappointment at the box office and not too appreciated by critics, Jennifer’s Body however, it has been widely reassessed in recent years, in the wake of the movement #MeToo. In the horror film Megan Fox, who stars alongside Amanda Seyfried, plays a high school cheerleader who is sacrificed to Satan by an all-male band, but ends up possessed by a demon and begins killing her male classmates. In recent years some critics have looked at the film under a different lens, considering it almost as an allegory of sexual assault and a fantasy of female revenge, with its representation of a complex female friendship between the two protagonists. There are those who have even described it as “a masterpiece of feminist horror”.

A wrong marketing campaign

Megan Fox has no doubts: “It’s an iconic film and I love it. It’s art but when it came out nobody said it“. And Fox isn’t the only one who thinks that Jennifer’s Body it was not understood, mainly because of a wrong marketing campaign that focused only on the sex appeal of the protagonist without focusing on the feminist message that the female team (among others, the director Karyn Kusama and the screenwriter Diablo Cody) wanted to get through. “The ultimate goal was to make a film for girls. Seeing that suddenly I made a movie about Megan Fox that looks sexy, I thought ‘what a disaster! Seduce the boys, and then eat their intestines! How attractive can it be for teenagers?'”, the director had said in an interview a few years ago.

Megan Fox, who is now also the protagonist of the horror Till Death currently available in the United States in VOD, he also reflected on this point citing that marketing campaign as an example of the misogyny he faced in Hollywood in 2009. “I felt so lost and I was trying to figure out how to feel valid or find a purpose in that horrendous, patriarchal and misogynistic hell that was Hollywood at the time. Because I had already talked about it and everyone, including the other women, had welcomed me in a negative way for having done it”, explained the actress.

Who knows if a possible TV series, sequel or remake, can straighten out the shot and make it completely and definitively re-evaluated Jennifer’s Body. We’ll see if anyone accepts Megan Fox’s appeal.