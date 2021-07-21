Megan Fox would like to star in a Marvel or DC movie: “I want to grow up as an actress”











At one point, it seemed that Megan Fox was destined to become one of the most requested Hollywood stars ever. However, after the success of the first two films of the saga of Transformers, the actress struggled to find roles of equal appeal: after the experience with the franchise of the Ninja Turtles, in fact, seemed to have disappeared from the radar.











Now, it seems that it is ready to get involved again, and that it has set its sights on two of the most important franchises in recent history. Speaking to the Washington Post, Megan Fox stated that he would love to take part in a Marvel or DC movie: “I want to grow up as an actress”, he said. “I feel like I’ve spent a lot of years not doing it because, in a way, I’ve come out of Hollywood. Now I’m ready to get back into the game.”

During her short career, Fox has already starred in comic book adaptations, such as Jonah Hex (2010) and the aforementioned franchise of the Ninja Turtles (two films were made that were released in 2014 and 2016 respectively). However, at least as far as we know, she has never been considered for a role in the MCU or the DCEU, although it is not surprising that the actress wants to star in a superhero film (nowadays, who wouldn’t want to do it?).

Also during the same interview, Megan Fox he also recalled one of his greatest successes beyond the saga of Transformersthat is Jennifer’s Body, the 2009 horror film directed by Karyn Kusama, in which she starred alongside Amanda Seyfried, revealing that she would love to shoot a sequel or make a TV series: “I don’t think it’s hard to write a sequel for that film. At most they could try to make a TV series. That would be really cool.”