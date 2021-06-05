Meghan and Harry Fall Under Prince Edward on the Pages of the Royal Family

The DUKE and Duchess of Sussex now appear below the Earl and Countess of Wessex, Edward and Sophie, on the royal family’s official website.

After Megxit and Oprah’s explosive interview with Meghan Markle in which the former actress criticized the royal family, she and Prince Harry fell on the list of senior members of the royal family.

Numerous fans of the royal family have noticed this recently after the site was unavailable due to updates. Harry and Meghan are now behind Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Wessex while previously they were under Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton.

“As announced in January, the Duke and Duchess have retired as senior members of the Royal Family. They are balancing their time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honor their duty to the Queen, the Commonwealth, and their patrons. Frogmore Cottage in the UK it remains their family home, ”reads an updated Harry biography.