Meghan and Harry want to baptize Lilibet in Windsor (with the Queen)

Harry and Meghan Markle on baptism of Lilibet Diana, their second daughter, the first born in America, have clear ideas: they want her to be baptized at Windsor before Queen Elizabeth, of which it bears the most intimate name. Despite the criticism of recent months, the accusations not at all veiled in racism and of raising their members surrounded by “genetic pain and suffering”, the Sussexes would like to baptize her sister as she has already been for the firstborn Archie, who came into the world in London in 2019, before Megxit.

Royal expert Richard Eden is convinced of this. “They want a royal ceremony», the words of a source close to the couple.

According to this reconstruction, Harry announced his intentions and those of his wife during the last london visit for the inauguration of the statue of Princess Diana last July. “Harry has told several people who want to have Lili baptized in Windsor, just like his brother,” the insider revealed to the Daily Mail, “They are happy to wait for circumstances to allow.”

Meanwhile, after the birth of the second child, Harry and Meghan have officially taken a break from work: “While the duke and duchess are on parental leave, Archewell will continue its important work and will continue his projects‘ reads the website of the foundation. second Peoplethe Sussex will have at their disposal 20 weeks, in line with the policy of Archewell. But, barring last-minute surprises (and consider the anti-coronavirus restrictions still in force), the couple and their two young children, Archie and Lilibet Diana, they will not move from Los Angeles: “They will be able to stay together», it reads. “It is likely that a lot of time will pass outdoors in the area Montecito».

The visit to London would therefore be postponed, perhaps until next September. According to the Sun the whole family would have intended to make a stop in the United Kingdom also for a tribute to the late Princess Diana. According to what was revealed by the Sun, in fact, Prince Harry would plan to return to England in about two months for another event in memory of theadored mom, after the recent private ceremony for theinauguration of the statue. And it could also be the right opportunity to baptize Lilibet.

Loading... Advertisements

for Meghan would be the first visit to London since she and Harry have abandoned the official roles as senior royalty. The last engagement together as royalty was the March 9, 2020, for the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey before returning to their new life. The former actress then always remained in Santa Barbara.

The royal experts, meanwhile, point out that six weeks after Lili’s birth, she has not yet been awarded – on the official website of Buckingham Palace – the eighth place in the line of succession to the throne that belongs to her. It is likely that the list will be updated after baptism. Lili will thus slide Prince Andrew, son of Elizabeth and Philip, in ninth place.

READ ALSO

Meghan Markle’s big gaffe

READ ALSO

Harry returns to London in September, maybe even with Meghan