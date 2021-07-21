News

Meghan Markle and the animated series about “influential women”: will there also be Diana?

«A animated series, focused on the adventures of a girl from 12 years which is inspired by women most influential of history”. thus Meghan Markle, with an official message on the website of the Archewell Foundation, announced the imminent arrival of «Pearl‘, a project which she herself created for Netflix and of which she is an executive producer. «It will celebrate the most important female figures»,added the duchess.

Thus generating discreet curiosity, both among the users of the famous platform Live stream is to Buckingham Palace. Yes, because according to what they report some tabloids, it is not excluded that between the great women of the story there may also be characters related to the royal family: according to experts, in fact, it is possible that the series may contain a tribute to Diana, which on July 1st would have accomplished 60 years.

A hypothesis from do not underestimateand, in short, also considering that Meghan worked on this project – among others – together with the director David Furnish, companion of Elton John who was very fond of Lady D: “Like many girls of his age, our heroine Pearl will embark on a journey self-discovery“, added the former American actress, “while trying to overcome the daily challenges of life”.

Despite the noble intentions, However, when in between there are the Sussex controversy is always around the corner. “Meghan is working with Furnish on this series for about three years», reveals a source to Page Six, “so well before the Megxit. It was one of the various projects that the Duchess supported when was at court». And it doesn’t matter, in short, if Harry said to Oprah that contracts with Netflix they came later.

Already at the Palace, probably, Meghan was thinking about a series of this kind. Beyond what would then be the economic agreements with Netflix. In his head – as he did for the special issue of Vogue UK – there was already the idea of paying homage the most influential women of the storiat. Maybe, even Princess Diana.

