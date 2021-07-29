Meghan Markle, “Archie never will be.” That’s when the royal family broke out – Il Tempo





June 20, 2021

Not everyone likes the diet. The “slimming care” of titles and privileges by Carlo, heir to the throne of England and Prince of Wales, sends his son on a rampage Harry of England and his wife Meghan Markle: the son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor will never be Prince. Here is revealed the secret behind theexplosive interview at Oprah Winfrey.

Stop them all! Archie will be a celebrity, but never a Prince, if not in the heart of mom Meghan. The British Crown is among the most expensive in Europe, the subjects love it, but they love a little less having to maintain structures and superstructures of that symbol especially in difficult times aggravated by the Covid-19 pandemic. The future King Charles is a supporter of a modern monarchy, less expensive and leaner, “on a bicycle” like the Scandinavian ones. And here lies Archie. Or rather, he does not find it: the eldest son of Elizabeth II has said clearly and roundly to Harry and Meghan that when he wears the crown, the grandson will not have any place among the “Frontline Royals”“.

It reveals it exclusively on Daily Mail and this explains the livorous retaliation of the Dukes of Sussex towards Charles and the Royal Family – accused of being racist, indifferent and a source of “congenital” pain- in the bomb interview with Oprah Winfrey and in the subsequent docuserie on mental health. To date, second-line relatives of a sovereign are entitled, under a 1917 law dating back to King George V, to assume the title of Prince or Princess, but Charles is determined to tighten the purse strings: he wants to limit family members who are entitled to public subsidy for sovereigns and taxpayer-funded police protection in the right belief that the British do not want a monarchy in continuous expansion and be attentive to the waste of public money. The full details of Charles’ plan for a “dieted” monarchy have never been revealed, but the Duke of Cornwall has already warned his younger brother, the Duke of York, that his daughters Beatrice and Eugenie will not receive public protection. And so other children and grandchildren, among them also Archie and Lillibet “Lili” Diana.

Also according to the Daily Mail, insiders were shocked to discover that Carlo will take part in the active phase of the patent change to exclude family members. Therefore, the Sussexes remain with a handful of flies in their hands because they refused the title of Earl of Dumbarton for Archie in the certainty that in due course (i.e. Charles finally King) he would become Prince so much that he gave orders to their spokesman to remind journalists that the little one would have an important title. But here’s the bombshell.

In early 2021, before the face-to-face with Oprah Winfrey, Harry and Meghan were informed of the “healthy diet” of titles and prebends and did not take it calmly, dignity and class. The decision, which follows months of private discussion behind the scenes, has brought the relationship between Harry and the family to an all-time low and above all reveals the secret that was behind the interview on March 7. The matter was still hot at the time of registration and the anger over the future exclusion would have led the “disinterested” Harry and Meghan to make her pay to the Royal Family damaging its image. And a spotlight is on Meghan’s phrase: “When I was pregnant, they told me that the unborn child would never be prince or princess. But there is a convention of George V or George VI Convention – that when you are the grandson of the monarch, so when Harry’s father becomes king, automatically Archie and our next child would become prince or princess. It’s not their right to take it away from them.”

Royal experts wondered why such a blatant lie as the 1917 law was unequivocal: Archie would inherit the title only when Charles took the place of Elizabeth II. What was ignored was the heavy backstory: Meghan was NOT referring to the reality of things present, but to the secret and future news that Archie would NOT become prince even with Charles on the throne, moreover at his behest. A source clarified to the Daily Mail: “This is what no one is accomplished by the interview. The real thing was that Charles would take new measures to strip Archie of his birthright.” And with him many relatives and grandchildren. “The balcony of Buckingham Palace must not collapse” is the belief of the leopard Duke of Cornwall: change everything so that nothing changes.