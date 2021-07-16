Meghan Markle: attacked by Princess Anne?

According to the version of Lady Colin Campbell, author of the book “Meghan and Harry: The Real Story”, Princess Anne would have been the first of the Royal Family to oppose the wedding between Harry and Meghan in 2018. The second child of Elizabeth and Philip would immediately consider Markle “unsuitable” for the new role of duchess.

Other than Kate Middleton or the same Queen Elizabeth II.

The real opposition at the court of Meghan Markle has long been the Princess Anne.

To reveal it is the book of Lady Colin Campbell, “Meghan and Harry: The Real Story” which contains some unreleased background.

Harry and Meghan’s wedding: the first to oppose was Anna

Let’s go back to 2018. It seems that the first person to have expressed an opinion against the then imminent wedding between Harry and Meghan was the principessa Anna which, somehow, would have foreseen all the trouble then rained down on Buckingham Palace.

The newspaper “Express” reported the statements made last April by the writer, who told that the Princess Anne he had defended his idea tooth and nail.

In other words, he had urged the nephew Harry not to marry that girl – Meghan – as “unsuitable” and “wrong” for the Royal Family, for the United Kingdom and for the role that awaited her.

From the point of view of the Windsors undoubtedly Anna it turned out to be prophetic.

second Lady Colin Campbell, the princess royal had also sensed that Meghan he was “blatantly looking for attention”. This, according to the writer, would have tired the Princess Anne, because he could not bear the constant “I, I” of Meghan.

According to rumours in the newspapers, Princess Anne was never an ally of Harry and Meghan. It would be seen even more recently.

The tabloids have underlined the indifference with which the Princess Anne treated Harry during the funeral of Prince Philip.

In addition, according to some, the alleged racist comment aimed at the color of the skin of Baby Archie and then publicly revealed by Meghan Markle during theinterview with Oprah Winfrey last March it would have been done by Anna.

As regards the Sussex, who would be spending the summer in California, it seems that Harry, Meghan and perhaps both little children, Archie and Lilibet Diana, could return to London in September.

Will there be a family reunion?