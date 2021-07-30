Meghan Markle bullies at court? Ten witnesses ready to accuse her

Sechoing the British media, Meghan Markle’s former aides at Kensington Palace are even going to be “queuing” to be questioned by the investigators on the accusations of bullying directed at the duchess.

And there would already be ten witnesses waiting to assist in the investigations that aim to shed light on the alleged “toxicity” introduced at court by the former actress and on his intimidating behavior, in particular towards two of his former assistants, pushed to resign by “techniques of psychological terror” by the duchess. So much so that his collaborators at the palace had self-defined the Sussex Survivors Club (the sussex survivors’ club).

Meghan Markle: “I’m not here to cuddle you”

The showdown promises to be brutal. Meghan – who now lives with Harry and her two children Archie and Lily in California and has not yet been questioned about it – he would be preparing to reject every single accusation in a carefully detailed document.

The former actress has always called herself the victim of a “defamatory campaign”, claiming that the staff at Kensington Palace, unable to cope efficiently with the planned tasks, had not proved up to the task. “I’m not here to cuddle you,” the duchess allegedly told a lamenting co-worker.

Work in progress: results will have to wait until 2022

The allegations of bullying date back to October 2018, when Harry and Meghan were still living in London. An email, sent by a member of the duchess’s staff and revealed by the British newspaper The Times, accused Meghan of pushing two personal assistants to resign, as well as having seriously damaged the self-esteem of a third party.

But the independent law firm called to conduct the investigation, last March, has already made it known that the outcome will have to wait until next year. «The work is still in progress, and there are many people to contact» they explained.

Joan Collins does not let herself be dragged into the controversy against Meghan Markle

The controversies surrounding Meghan were not, however, enough to convince Joan Collins, pricked on the subject by her journalist friend Piers Morgan.

During an interview for his TV chat show Piers Morgan’s Life Stories, Morgan – who recently lost running a morning news program for the broadcaster Itv precisely because of his attacks against the duchess – he asked the legendary English actress his opinion on the feud between the Windsors. But Collins refused: “On this my lips are sewn,” she replied dryly. «I don’t want to say on tv what I think of Meghan and Harry. Look what happened to you!”

