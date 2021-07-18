Meghan Markle, considered “ruthless” from the beginning

Megxit and the bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey shocked the world. Windsor excluded, in all likelihood. who Meghan Markle was not “predictable”, they had figured it out «since his entry into the royal family». The former actress already at the time, as revealed by the new ITV documentary Harry and William: What Went Wrong (Harry and William: What Went Wrong) at court had “shocked everyone”. Because everyone had soon realized that “it wasn’t as charming as it seemed”. According to royal expert Penny Junor, Meghan has never made any effort to hide her true disposition from the royals: «She has ruffled feathers since the day she has been ruffled Harry introduced her to the august relatives as his girlfriend.”

Robert Lacey, author of Battle of brothers, added that the former actress already at the time had clear in mind where she wanted to go: «He had a very precise plan. This was revealed to me by a person very close to the royal family».

Junor, for his part, says he has listened, from sources very close to the Palace, “so many bad stories about Markle”: “From the beginning he managed to upset everyone. It wasn’t at all as pleasant as it seemed.” So much so that William, once, he would not be able to contain his anger: «But look how that damn woman treated my staff,” he would have shouted. “She’s ruthless». William’s outburst, revealed in the new documentary, only corroborating the statements of the Employees of the Palace who have accused Markle of bullying (accusations that prompted the Queen to open an investigation).

in short. Between Meghan and the royal family there has never been a happy incipit. It was all wrong from the start. Then, of course, the Sussexes’ tv utterances against the august relatives (even accused of racism) made things worse. And royal watchers didn’t like them either. ‘TheHarry and Meghan’s approach is not just Californian, it’s showbiz, celebrity,” lacey said. “Members of the royal family are not celebrities. They are active members of a public institution. I was shocked by the interview with Oprah of the Sussexes. Theirs were not statements to be fed to the public. They were confessions suitable for the privacy of a psychiatrist’s sofa».