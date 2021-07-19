Meghan Markle, her beauty routine is the most searched on Google

As the date of his 40th birthday approaches, scheduled for next August 4, Meghan Markle back to talk about himself not so much for gossip related to the British Royal Family and its rebellious nature, but for his highly appreciated, copied, clicked beauty routine. Well yes: although the skincare, haircare and fitness-themed statements of Harry’s wife date back to the time when she was “only” a Californian actress on the launch pad, even today Meghan Markle’s cosmetic choices inspire and influence us. So much so that, according to a survey by the Australian brand RY, on Google Meghan Markle’s beauty routine remains in pole position This is because of views. Beating celebs from the vast following, see the entry Kim Kardashian (ex West) and Taylor Swift.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Meghan Markle’s beauty routine

The two-time mother – look at her carefully – is not only in dazzling form, but shows several years less than her biological age, starting from theradiant complexion. In addition to the undoubted Heritage genetic (either you have it or you don’t have it), Meghan Markle has always admitted to putting her own, maniacally taking care of her physical appearance. On the other hand, the former actress was born under the sign of Leo, known for the mix of charisma, self-centeredness and vanity. Among the indispensable beauty of Meghan Markle should undoubtedly be mentioned the keratin-based hair care products, with a regulating and anti-frizz effect; facial treatments performed weekly by the most renowned visagiste; nude lipsticks look; the coal-colored kajal or dark brown; the face serums of the French Décleor brand, known for its formulas based on pure plant extracts and fine essential oils. Few, but good, as befits a real diva.

the most read articles of ELLE.IT The most sublime color of summer is (always) white and here’s how to wear it this season READ NOW Nanni Moretti is there! The Cannes Film Festival 2021 warms up the engines aka what film and what guests should we expect? READ NOW Loading... Advertisements More je ne sais quoi for all! 10 French fashion brands to know now for a Parisian style doc READ NOW Minimalist beauty routine, perfect tan: beauty trends ready to depopulate this summer READ NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io