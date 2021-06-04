Celebrity

Meghan Markle: Shock Find Near, 11 Million Mansion! Human Bones Discovered

Posted on
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry,

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and little Archie (2) have been living in their eleven million dollar villa in Montecito, California, for over a year.

But now a terrible discovery has been made near the family home! Not far from the house of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, around 300 meters away, human bones were found during construction work at the end of May. That reports the “Sun”.

Meghan Markle: human bones discovered near her villa!

The bones are said to come from a Native American who is believed to have lived around 1,400 years ago. Forensic analyzes should now provide further results. If, however, the bones are not old after all, it would have to be determined.

 

