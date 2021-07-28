Meghan Markle: the first interview after the birth of Lilibet

It was his first public interview since the one with Oprah Winfrey. The first opportunity to come out into the open, open his heart to the world and tell a little about himself.

For this reason, the chat that Meghan Markle made yesterday to the microphones of the US radio NPR did not go unnoticed. Inside the show Morning Edition Sunday.

CHECK OUT MORE NEWS ABOUT MEGHAN MARKLE

A space of 8 minutes in which the former American actress was able to talk about The Bench, the book she wrote and published last June 8, and also make some confidence about her family.

Meghan Markle: The Bench, the gift to Harry and the passion for books

Best seller for the New York Times in the category of children’s books, the book The Bench, in the United Kingdom, has not been very successful. So far, in fact, it has sold only 3,200 copies. But Meghan Markle does not despair. On the contrary, thanks to the appreciation overseas, he took advantage of Father’s Day – the day of the Father’s Day, scheduled for June 20 in many countries such as the United Kingdom, France and the United States – to relaunch the story inspired by the relationship between Harry and little Archie.

And it’s right on the husband in dad version that Meghan Markle wanted to dwell in the interview, telling of having given the prince, for his first Father’s Day, last year, a bench just like the one portrayed on the book. A bench with a small plaque, on which he had a poem engraved: “This is your bench/Where life will begin/For you and our son/Our baby, our kin” which, translated, sounds more or less like this: “This is your bench/where life will begin/for you and for our son/our child, our race”.

Loading... Advertisements

In the interview Meghan told, then, that inside the book there is a tribute to Lady Diana. A reference to the princess of Wales favourite flowers – i Don’t Forget Me – which are, among other things, also the most loved flowers by the Duchess herself.

The hope, as Meghan reiterated, is that readers “can see this as a love story that transcends the history of my family.” A story of a father and a son in which many can identify. With or without blue blood.

SEE THE GALLERY:

WILLIAM, HARRY, CHARLES: THE ROYALS AND FATHER’S DAY 2021

MEGHAN: THE MOST BEAUTIFUL PHOTOS OF ARCHIE, THE LITTLE AMERICAN PRINCE

Friend ©REPRODUCTION RESERVED