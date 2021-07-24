Meghan Markle, the half-brother at Big Brother VIP: danger revelations

The tension rises in the Sussex house. To disturb the serenity of the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle came the resounding revelation that the stepbrother of the former actress – Thomas Markle, Jr. – is about to participate in the Australian version of the Big Brother VIP. According to the British media, it is already in Sydney for canons 14 days of insulation, after which he will be able to enter the house.

“The dukes are worried about possible embarrassing revelations», writes the Daily Mail, who also remembers as Meghan and Thomas do not talk to each other «for about ten years». He, profession window and door designer, lives in Oregon and he is 55 years old, 15 years older than his sister, with whom he shares dad: has never met HarryNor Archie or Lilibet, yet he did not skimp Critical towards his half-sister.

“She’s a false woman. superficial and presumptuous,” she said about Meghan’s choice to convolare a nozze although his father was forced to America to serious health reasons. Version that the duchess has Denied on several occasions, also bringing evidence that Testify all his efforts to maintain contact with his father. “Unfortunately it is a changed person“, thomas reiterated to the Bild.

In fact, the accusations went much further: “It’s his fault if I became a homeless», said the man, who in 2017 was arrested and then exonerated for having pointed a gun at the head of the girlfriend. “I’m done in the spotlight without me wanting it and they were said terrible things. For all are the mad half-brother of Meghan, that’s why I lost my job and I was thrown out of the house».

The anger even pushed him to write an open letter to Harry before the wedding, in which strongly advises against it to marry his half-sister. Here, given the premises, if his presence at the GF was confirmed, the Sussexes would not sleep Soundly.

