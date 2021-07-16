Meghan Markle: What would Lady Diana have thought of her?

Sarah Ferguson, Lady Diana, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton: four emblematic figures in the history of the royal family who have literally written some of the most important pages of the English monarchy, ferrying it from a millenary institution to a popular phenomenon loved and talked about. Women with a strong character, undeniably strong, who have questioned from the basics the auctoritas of the royal family. Women who found themselves, and turned away, who were also friends as in the case of Fergie and Lady D.

Sarah Ferguson and Lady Diana © David Levenson Loading... Advertisements

We therefore have to look with interest at the words spoken by Ferguson during an interview with Ferguson. People just on the figure of Diana and her thoughts on Meghan and Kate. “If he were here with me now, I’m sure he would say, ‘I’m so proud of both my boys and the magnificent wives they chose, because everyone has their own voice.'” Obviously there is also a reference to the grandchildren who, according to the Duchess of York, would have been one of Diana’s “fixed”.

“Diana, just like me, would have made grandchildren her passion. Because that’s what she loved”, added Fergie, pointing out once again how what Lady Diana would probably have aspired to would have been a family serenity that she had not had. And in fact, looking at their respective families, it cannot be denied that there is great cohesion within them: on the one hand Kate and William are fulfilling the their role as the young face of the royal family, on the other hand, in Montecito, Harry and Meghan continue in their production activities of content with high value impact, like the last series Pearl, produced for Netflix by the Duchess of Sussex. And who knows, perhaps, if Lady Diana had not disappeared, today the two brothers would still be united.