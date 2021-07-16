Meghan Markle will produce pearl for Netflix

The Duchess of Essex will be the creator and producer of an animation show for the popular streaming platform. The protagonist is a twelve-year-old who finds inspiration from various women who have exerted a considerable influence throughout history. This project follows the recent publication of the first illustrated children’s book signed by Prince Harry’s consort, namely “The Bench”



Meghan Markle will be the creator and producer of an animated series entitled Pearl, a project for Netflix that tells the story of a twelve-year-old girl who will be inspired by several important women in history. The show falls within the scope of the agreement that the royal couple has entered into with the streaming platform, through the Archewell Productions owned by Megan and Prince Harry. This will be the first animated series of the “real” production company, defined by the creator and producer herself as a “series for families”, therefore not a product designed exclusively for a junior target but for a wider audience. The director himself, David Furnish, underlined how this project is designed for a global audience of all ages. “Like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl he embarked on a journey of self-discovery as he tries to overcome the daily difficulties of life. I’m thrilled that Archewell Productions can partner with a powerful platform like Netflix and incredible producers. Together we will create for you this new animated series that celebrates extraordinary women in history,” said Megan Markle.

Meghan’s commitment to quality children’s entertainment

Harry &Meghan: Escaping the Palace, a film about their new life The announcement of Pearl comes a few days after the publication of the first illustrated book for children signed by Meghan Markle herself. Released last June 8, the book is entitled The Bench and it seems to be the first step of a road that the duchess wants to take to offer quality entertainment to children and young people in general. The key to reading Pearl it does not differ much from that of the editorial case Bedtime stories for rebellious girls and the wait for this project is so great, both for the themes and for the one behind the show …

Meghan Markle executive producer

Oprah’s interview with Meghan and Harry on TV8 is record ratings The Duchess of Essex will serve as executive producer of Pearl and will work alongside Canadian director David Furnish who has signed films such as Rocketman and Gnomeo & Juliet (and is also famous for being the husband of Elton John, so he could only be the best director for Rocketman). The production team is super-broken in and includes Carolyn Soper (“Sherlock Gnomes,” “Tangled”); Liz Garbus (“I’ll Be Gone in the Dark,” “What Happened, Miss Simone?”), Dan Cogan (“Icarus,” “The Apollo”). Amanda Rynda (“DC Super Hero Girls,” “The Loud House”) has been chosen as showrunner, so she will oversee any aspect of the series.

Meghan and Harry’s deal with Netflix

Heart of Invictus, Harry and Meghan Markle’s first project for Netflix About 10 months ago the royal couple signed a contract with Netflix to produce films, television series, documentaries and shows, both for adults and children. Some rumors speak of 80 million euros as a figure obtained by Meghan and Harry in the face of the signing of this agreement but no official rumor has spoken of money. Until now it had only been announced Heart of Invictus, a docuserie that in 2022 will follow the tournament organized by the prince, the Invictus Games, telling the stories of the various competitors.