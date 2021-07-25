Meghan Markle’s beauty routine is the most googled on the planet

For years at the top of the headlines of the main tabloids, Meghan Markle it’s also at the top of our Google searches. What interests us, in particular, is the beauty routine of Harry’s wife (in addition, it must be said, to everything he wears and does). According to a new study of the Australian cosmetics retailer RY, Meghan Markle’s beauty regime has inspired the creation of a whopping 88.5 million items between April 2020 and March 2021, collecting many clicks in a year, demonstrating the female interest in facial, body, hair cosmetics «Meghan approved».

MEGHAN MARKLE SUPER STAR BEAUTY

With these numbers, Meghan Markle was crowned “the most noteworthy beauty icon among celebs”, beating big time Kim Kardashian (for her beauty routine there are 71,280,000 items) and the singer Taylor Swift (60,652,000 items). But what are the beauty pillars of the two-time mom? To be honest, everything that is known about her beauty rituals goes back to thepre-Harry era, when Meghan was an actress of high hopes and loved to tell about her lifestyle even as a blogger. At that time he sang the praises of the skincare products of the Japanese brand Tatcha, used for the body the low cost firming products of Nivea and for the face the serums of Decleor. Make-up side, her heart marks were Yves Saint Laurent and Charlotte Tilbury. We also know that she adores the professional smoothing treatments based on keratin, for frizz-free hair. Will it still be the case today? Who knows: now that she is constantly under siege by the media, Meghan Markle prefers low profile and discretion.

In gallery enjoy its most iconic beauty looks. We have allowed ourselves to add some beauty products that, in our opinion, would certainly find space in Meghan Markle’s bathroom.

